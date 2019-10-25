White House adviser Navarro fighting 'Phase One’ of U.S.-China trade deal -CNBC

Oct 25 (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is fighting “Phase One” of the China trade deal announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 11, CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources.

Navarro contests the shelving of protections for intellectual property and technology that appeared in earlier versions of the same deal, CNBC said here

U.S. and Chinese trade officials are “close to finalizing” some parts of an agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said earlier. (Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)