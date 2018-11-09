White House adviser Navarro says Wall Street should stay out of U.S.-China trade talks

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - White House adviser Peter Navarro on Friday sharply criticized efforts by current and former Wall Street executives to urge the United States and China to resolve their trade dispute, calling them “unregistered foreign agents” who were trying to pressure President Donald Trump into a deal.

“When these unpaid foreign agents engage in this kind of diplomacy, so-called diplomacy, all they do is weaken this president and his negotiating position. No good can come of this. If there is a deal, if and when there is a deal, it will be on President Donald J. Trump’s terms, not Wall Street terms,” Navarro said in remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)