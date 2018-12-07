Regulatory News - Americas
White House adviser: U.S.-China trade talks, Huawei arrest are separate

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Friday said that the U.S. -China trade truce and the recent arrest of a top Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive “are two separate events,” calling the timing of events a coincidence.

Navarro, in an interview on CNN, also said if the United States and China could not come to an agreement during the 90-day negotiating period, U.S. officials would move forward with their strategy to raise tariff rates. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

