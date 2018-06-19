FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 12:36 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

White House's Navarro: no progress after trade talks with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Tuesday that multiple rounds of talks between U.S. and Chinese officials had not yielded progress over a growing trade dispute, spurring tariffs that he said were needed to defend U.S. interests.

“Our phone lines are open, they have always been open,” Navarro told reporters on a conference call.

“The fundamental reality is that talk is cheap. ... The president has taken action on behalf of the American people and it’s a necessary defense of the crown jewels of American technology and intellectual property against Chinese theft.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason, David Lawder and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Will Dunham)

