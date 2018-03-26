FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 3:21 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

White House's Navarro says U.S. in talks with China on trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday that United States is in talks with China after Washington announced plans to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese products.

In an interview with CNBC, Navarro said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were negotiating with Chinese counterparts to resolve outstanding trade differences.

“We’re hopeful there that China will work with us to basically address some of these practices,” Navarro said.

Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Eric Beech

