FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
August 14, 2018 / 12:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says will conduct 'comprehensive assessment' of U.S. defence policy bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday that it would conduct a comprehensive assessment of the contents of the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

In a statement on its website, the ministry said that the U.S. should treat investors with objectivity and fairness.

The bill, signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, authorises military spending and includes watered-down controls on U.S. government contracts with China’s ZTE Corp and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.