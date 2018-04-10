FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 10:57 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

MEDIA-China, US trade talks broke down on demand for Beijing to curb hi-tech support-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

-- Source link: (bloom.bg/2GPexJ9)

— Bilateral talks broke down last week after the Trump administration demanded China curtail support for high-tech industries, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed source

— China Vice Premier Liu he told a group of officials on Thursday that President Xi Jinping was ready to fight back hard if U.S. President Donald Trump wanted a trade war - Bloomberg, citing a source

— Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
