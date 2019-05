WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - The United States will raise tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports effective Friday, according to a notice posted to the Federal Register on Wednesday.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office will establish a process to seek exclusions for certain products from additional tariffs, the Federal Register notice said. (Reporting by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)