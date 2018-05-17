FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 9:53 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

China said to offer $200 bln U.S. trade deficit reduction package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - China has offered U.S. President Donald Trump a package of proposed purchases of U.S. goods and other measures aimed at reducing the U.S. trade deficit with China by some $200 billion a year, U.S. officials familiar with the offer said.

The offer was made during U.S.-China trade talks in Washington aimed at resolving tariff threats and other trade irritants between the world’s two largest economies, but it was not immediately clear how the total value was determined.

One of the sources said that U.S. aircraft maker Boeing Co would be a major beneficiary of the Chinese offer. Boeing is the largest U.S. exporter and already sells about a quarter of its commercial aircraft to Chinese customers. (Reporting by Steve Holland and John Walcott writing by David Lawder Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

