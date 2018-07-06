China's cbank adviser says U.S. tariffs seen cutting GDP growth by 0.2 pct points - Xinhua

BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - A China central bank adviser said the planned U.S. import tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods will cut China’s growth by 0.2 percentage points but its overall impact will be limited, the official Xinhua news agency reported Friday.

Ma Jun told Xinhua that China will consider measures to help sectors that are hardest-hit by the trade war with the United States.

Washington’s initial import tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods will take effect at 0401 GMT, and Beijing has said its counter tariffs on U.S. goods will take effect immediately after that.