China opens anti-subsidy probe on U.S. polyvinyl chloride imports

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday it launched an anti-subsidy investigation on polyvinyl chloride imports from the United States starting from Oct. 14.
The launch of the probe followed a call for an investigation made by five Chinese companies on Aug. 18 on behalf of the domestic polyvinyl chloride industry, according to a statement from the ministry.
Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh, editing by Louise Heavens
