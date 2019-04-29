Pompeo 'confident' trade talks with China won't be hurt by end of Iran oil waivers

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed confidence that trade talks between the United States and China will not be affected by the end of Iran oil waivers.

“We have had lots of talks with China about this issue. I’m confident that the trade talks will continue and run their natural course,” Pompeo told an audience in Washington, adding that the United States will ensure that the global oil market are adequately supplied.