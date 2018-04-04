White House says hopes China changes trade practices to avert tariffs

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it hoped China would change its “unfair trade practices” in a way that would avoid the need for the Trump administration to move forward with announced import tariffs.

“It’s going to be a couple months before tariffs on either side would go into effect and be implemented and we’re hopeful that China will do the right thing,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

“I would anticipate that if there are no changes to the behavior of China and they don’t stop the unfair trade practices then we would move forward,” she said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann Editing by James Dalgleish)