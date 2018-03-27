FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

China's Li says working towards dialogue with U.S. but prepared for trade war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told visiting U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that China is working towards dialogue with the United States on trade but is prepared for a trade war, state television reported.

On footage shown by China Central Television, Li also said during the meeting with U.S. senators he hopes the United States will take a rational attitude to trade and work with China towards a common solution.

Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
