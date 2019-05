BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - Tariffs won’t resolve any problems in the ongoing bilateral trade dispute between China and the United States, China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a daily press briefing, said China hopes that the United States will work with China to resolve each other’s concerns. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)