UPDATE 1-USTR says tariffs on revised China product list to start July 6

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The United States will begin collecting 25 percent tariffs on July 6 on a slimmed-down product list of Chinese goods worth $34 billion that excludes television sets and other consumer products, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Friday.

The revisions remove some 515 items from an initial list published in early April following a public comment period, bringing the list to 818 product lines. But USTR is adding a second tranche of 284 product lines worth $16 billion that will bring the total back up to the initial target of $50 billion.

Tariffs on the added products, which benefit from China’s industrial development subsidy programs including the “Made in China 2025” technology upgrade plan, will go into effect later after a public comment period and hearing, USTR said.

“China’s government is aggressively working to undermine America’s high-tech industries and our economic leadership through unfair trade practices and industrial policies like ‘Made in China 2025,’” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

“Technology and innovation are America’s greatest economic assets and President Trump rightfully recognizes that if we want our country to have a prosperous future, we must take a stand now to uphold fair trade and protect American competitiveness,” Lighthizer added. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)