USTR says tariffs on revised China product list to start July 6

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The United States will begin collecting 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods starting on July 6, and will take steps to launch tariffs on 284 new product lines, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office announced on Friday.

USTR said in a statement that it will launch tariffs in two tranches — an initial slimmed down list of 818 product lines worth $34 billion, followed by a second list of products that have largely benefited by China’s industrial policies, including the “Made in China 2025” technology development program. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)