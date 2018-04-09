FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 8:36 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China's premier says need to oppose unilateralism, trade protectionism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 9 (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said a trade war of unilateralism will not only harm bilateral interests but also hurt common interests of the world, according to a statement released by the state council on Monday.

Amid uncertainties in global economic conditions, it is required of us to oppose unilateralism and trade protectionism, Li told United Nations Secretary General António Guterres in a meeting in Beijing on Sunday.

Challenging multilateralism with unilateralism will threaten global peace and stability, Li added.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

