Kansas Sen Moran says farm bill could be used to shield farmers in trade dispute

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator for Kansas Jerry Moran said he assumes the Trump Administration would try to use U.S. farm bill legislation to find ways to shield farmers in the growing U.S.-China trade dispute, but said the “better way to handle this is not to put the farmer in the damaging position in the first place.”

Moran, speaking on the sidelines at a commodity conference in Kansas on Friday, said he would support help for farmers, even though taxpayers would have to foot the bill for additional support for agriculture.

The United States passes an omnibus agricultural and food policy bill every five years or so, which typically uses crop insurance and other programs to help farmers withstand economic slumps. The current bill, passed in 2014 and which was expected to cost $489 billion over five years, is set to expire this year. (Reporting By Tom Polansek; writing by David Gaffen, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)