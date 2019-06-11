China launches survey of rare earth resources - paper

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - China launched a survey of rare earth resources in seven regions on Monday, the China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday, amid speculation that Beijing may curb exports of the materials to the United States.

The newspaper, controlled by the offical Xinhua News Agency, said China’s state planner, industry ministry and the natural resources ministry began the survey in areas including Inner Mongolia and Jiangxi province.

China accounted for 80% of the rare earths, a group of 17 chemical elements used in high-technology consumer electronics and military equipment, imported by the United States from 2014 to 2017. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie)