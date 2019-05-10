China expresses regret over U.S. tariff hike, vows countermeasures

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China on Friday said it “deeply regrets” the United States’ decision to increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25% from 10%, adding without elaborating that it would take necessary countermeasures.

China’s Commerce Ministry said in a short statement that it hoped the United States could meet China halfway and resolve the issue through cooperation and consultation.

Top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators concluded the first of two days of talks in Washington on Thursday to rescue a deal aimed at ending a months-long trade war that is close to collapsing.