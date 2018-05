WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese officials seeking to bridge a divide on trade issues held talks on Thursday, which included a meeting with President Donald Trump, and those discussions will continue on Friday, the White House said in a statement.

U.S. officials conveyed to the Chinese delegation Trump’s “clear goal for a fair trading relationship with China,” the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)