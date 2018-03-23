FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 1:03 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

China urges U.S. against taking trade relations to "dangerous place"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - China urged the United States on Friday to avoid taking bilateral trade relations to a “dangerous place”, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement on Friday, responding to planned U.S. tariffs following an intellectual property probe.

The commerce ministry said in a statement that China hopes the United States will pull back “from the brink”, and be prudent in its decisions, adding that it resolutely opposes U.S. unilateralism and protectionism.

China has made full preparations to defend its legitimate interests and it is not afraid of a trade war, although it doesn’t want one, the ministry said. (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

