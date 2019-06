BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - The information office of China’s State Council, or cabinet, said it would release a white paper on U.S.-China trade talks on Sunday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Titled ‘China’s Position on the China-U.S. Economic and Trade Consultations’, the document will be released at a 10 a.m. news conference by the information office, it added. (Reporting by Pei Li and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)