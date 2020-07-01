"Vast" U.S. business expansion in China may threaten U.S. tech leadership-report

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - A “vast expansion” in U.S. multinational business activity in China since 2000 may threaten American industrial competitiveness and long-term tech leadership, a new report by a congressional U.S.-China advisory commission found on Wednesday.

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission warned that rapid moves by U.S. firms away from manufacturing in China and into higher-value activities such as research and development could be “unwittingly enabling China to achieve its industrial policy objectives.”