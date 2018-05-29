China surprised at White House trade statement -ministry

BEIJING, May 29 (Reuters) - China expressed surprise on Tuesday at a White House statement that the United States will continue to pursue action on trade with Beijing, saying it was contrary to the consensus both sides reached recently.

The Commerce Ministry said in a statement that China urged the United States to act in accordance to the spirit of their recent joint statement. China has the confidence, ability and experience to safeguard its core interests, it said. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Doina Chiacu and David Alexander)