September 18, 2018 / 7:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says has no choice but to retaliate against latest U.S. tariffs

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China has no choice but to retaliate against the latest U.S. tariffs and hopes the United States would correct its behavior, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday in a statement, without specifying what actions it will take.

U.S. President Donald Trump escalated the trade war with Beijing on Monday, imposing 10 percent tariffs on about $200 billion worth of imports, in a move one senior Chinese regulator said “poisoned” the atmosphere for negotiations.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

