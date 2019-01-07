CORRECTED-U.S. Commerce chief: Good settlement with China seen on immediate trade issues-CNBC

(Corrects title to Commerce from State)

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The United States and China are likely to reach a good settlement over immediate trade issues while an agreement on structural trade issues and enforcement will be harder, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said on Monday as U.S.-China trade talks resumed.

Ross, in an interview on CNBC, said the talks in Beijing were being held at the appropriate level and would help determine whether trade differences between the world’s two largest economies could be resolved through negotiations. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)