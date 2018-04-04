FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 12:07 PM / Updated a day ago

Ross says U.S., China trade actions likely to be negotiated -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Wednesday said he expects trade actions between the United States and China will likely lead to a negotiated deal, but that it was unclear whether such possible talks would happen by the end of May or later.

“It wouldn’t be surprising at all if the net outcome of all this is some sort of a negotiation,” Ross told CNBC in an interview. “It’s very difficult to put a specific time denomination on negotiations that are as complex as these.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini Brice

