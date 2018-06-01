U.S. Commerce chief proceeding with China trade trip -officials

WHISTLER, British Columbia, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will be in Beijing this weekend for trade talks with senior Chinese officials as previously planned, two administration officials familiar with the trip said on Friday.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Ross’ trip may be in doubt as other U.S. and Chinese officials were haggling over U.S. demands for long-term contracts for China to increase its purchases of U.S. agricultural and energy commodities.