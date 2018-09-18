FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 18, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S.'s Ross says China must decide on trade talks -CNBC

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - It is up to Beijing to take the next steps on trade talks, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday as China vowed to retaliate after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed initial duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

“Our purpose is to have constructive negotiations with the Chinese to resolve the fundamental issues. So the question about whether or when to have a discussion is very importantly in their ballpark,” Ross said in a television interview on CNBC. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.