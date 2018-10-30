China urges U.S. to stop "wrong actions" after semiconductor firm targeted

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry on Tuesday urged the United States to “stop its wrong actions” after U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration took action to cut off a Chinese state-backed chipmaker from U.S. suppliers.

China opposes the United States interfering in companies’ normal international trade and misusing export control measures, the ministry added.

The U.S. Commerce Department said it had put Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co Ltd on a list of entities that cannot buy components, software and technology goods from U.S. firms. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yawen Chen; Editing by Nick Macfie)