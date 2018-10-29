U.S. restricts exports to Chinese semiconductor firm

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it has restricted U.S. exports to Chinese semiconductor maker Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co Ltd, citing a “significant risk” that its new memory chip capacity will threaten the viability of American suppliers of chips for military systems.

In a press release, the Commerce Department said it has placed Fujian Jinhua on its “Entity List,” which restricts exports of U.S. products, software and technology to listed foreign firms. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Paul Simao)