China's sorghum importers ask govt to drop tariff for cargoes en route

BEIJING, April 24 (Reuters) - Some of China’s sorghum importers have asked the government to waive the hefty anti-dumping deposit slapped last week on U.S. imports for cargoes that are on their way to the nation, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The move comes after the Ministry of Commerce hit imports of the U.S. grain used in animal feed and liquor with a 178.6 percent deposit from April 18 as a trade spat between the world’s top economies escalates.

One of the sources said his company was pushing for Beijing to impose the new tariffs only on cargoes that were loaded at U.S. ports after April 18, in a bid to protect almost a dozen vessels carrying U.S. sorghum that have already started sailing.

The other source said a group of companies that includes at least one state-owned company met with the Commerce Ministry in recent days to discuss the new tariff, but did not disclose further details of the meeting.

The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The Ministry of Commerce did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)