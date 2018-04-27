FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
April 27, 2018 / 2:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Vessel carrying U.S. sorghum switches destination to China from Singapore - Eikon data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - A vessel carrying 68,915 tonnes of sorghum from the United States switched its destination to Nansha port in southern China on Friday from Singapore, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon ship tracking data.

The Cetus Ocean loaded U.S. sorghum from trader ADM’s Corpus Christi grain elevator in Texas on March 10 and had been heading for Singapore, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

It is due to arrive in China on May 2, data showed. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.