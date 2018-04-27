Vessel carrying U.S. sorghum switches destination to China from Singapore - Eikon data

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - A vessel carrying 68,915 tonnes of sorghum from the United States switched its destination to Nansha port in southern China on Friday from Singapore, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon ship tracking data.

The Cetus Ocean loaded U.S. sorghum from trader ADM’s Corpus Christi grain elevator in Texas on March 10 and had been heading for Singapore, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

It is due to arrive in China on May 2, data showed. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin)