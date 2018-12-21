U.S. soybean cargo unloaded at China's Qingdao port -shipping data

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A vessel carrying U.S. soybeans has unloaded its cargo at Qingdao port in China on Friday, shipping data showed, amid a trade truce between China and the United States.

The Star Laura, originally carrying 69,298 tonnes of soybeans loaded in Seattle, arrived at Qingdao in early November.

The vessel is now carrying a draft of 44 percent, which means it has emptied its load, data from Refinitive Eikon showed.

The move comes after China resumed purchases of U.S. soybeans earlier this month.