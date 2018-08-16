FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 7:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Another vessel carrying U.S. soybeans enters China's Dalian port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) -

* A vessel carrying U.S. soybeans entered China’s port of Dalian after sitting off coast since July 24, according to shipping data on Thomson Reuters Eikon on Thursday

* The movement of the ship, the Star Jennifer, suggests it is preparing to unload its cargo, the second to enter China this week and incur hefty import tariffs Beijing imposed on U.S. products last month amid an escalating trade row

* The unloading follows the departure of Peak Pegasus from the same port on Thursday after discharging its cargo of 70,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue

