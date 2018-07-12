FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
July 12, 2018 / 9:44 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

China does not need U.S. soybeans for state reserves -Sinograin official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China can fully meet the needs of its state soybean reserves without importing from the United States, an official with the state stockpiler told state TV on Thursday.

The comments made on CCTV come after Beijing imposed 25 percent duties on imports of U.S. soybeans in retaliation over measures imposed on Chinese goods by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Without U.S. soybeans, China can import from South America and countries participating in China’s Belt and Road initiative to satisfy its needs for state stocks, said Lu Xiaodong, deputy general manager of Sinograin. (Reporting by Dominique Patton Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.