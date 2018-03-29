China still considering curbs on U.S. soybean imports -U.S. soybean council

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - China is still considering import curbs on U.S. soybeans in retaliation for moves by Washington to impose trade tariffs, U.S. Soybean Export Council Asia director Paul Burke said on Thursday, following a meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture on Monday.

The ministry requested a meeting in Beijing with the council and it was attended by the council’s China director Xiaoping Zhang, Burke said.

China is the world’s biggest soybean importer and the U.S. is its second-largest supplier. (Reporting by Dominique Patton Writing by Josephine Mason Editing by Aaron Sheldrick)