FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
May 23, 2018 / 7:27 AM / in 2 hours

China's state stockpiler enquires about U.S. soybeans after absence - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 23 (Reuters) - China’s state grain stockpiler Sinograin has been enquiring about the prices of U.S. soybeans this week, two traders with knowledge of the matter said, a sign that Beijing is preparing to resume purchases of the U.S. oilseed as trade tensions between the world’s top two economies ease.

The traders declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Sinograin did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu in BEIJING and Naveen Thukral in SINGAPORE; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.