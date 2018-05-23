China's state stockpiler enquires about U.S. soybeans after absence - traders

BEIJING, May 23 (Reuters) - China’s state grain stockpiler Sinograin has been enquiring about the prices of U.S. soybeans this week, two traders with knowledge of the matter said, a sign that Beijing is preparing to resume purchases of the U.S. oilseed as trade tensions between the world’s top two economies ease.

The traders declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Sinograin did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu in BEIJING and Naveen Thukral in SINGAPORE; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)