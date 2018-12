(Repeats to attach to alert)

SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China’s Sinograin said it had recently bought a few batches of soybeans from the United States, amid a truce in a trade war between the two nations.

In a statement dated Dec. 19 that was published on its website, the state stockpiler said it had made the purchases “to implement the consensus achieved by China and the United States’ heads of state”. (Reporting by Brenda Goh Editing by Joseph Radford)