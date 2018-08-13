U.S. soybean vessel unloading at China's Dalian port - official

BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The vessel carrying U.S. soybeans has been unloading its cargo at the northern Chinese port of Dalian since Saturday, a port official said on Monday, becoming one of the first shipments to incur new import tariffs imposed by Beijing last month.

Peak Pegasus, which has 70,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans on board, docked on Saturday, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon shipping data.

The official, who is in charge of bulk vessels at the Beiliang dry bulk terminal at Dalian port, said it typically takes between 1.5 and three days to unload cargoes.

He declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to media.