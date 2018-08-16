Vessel carrying U.S. soybean cargo empties cargo at Chinese port - shipping data

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) -

* A vessel carrying about 70,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans has unloaded its cargo worth at least $23 million at the Chinese port of Dalian, according to shipping data on Thomson Reuters Eikon on Thursday.

* Data showed the draft of Peak Pegasus was 47 percent, which means it has emptied its load.

* The vessel docked on Saturday in the port. It is carrying one of the first U.S. shipments to incur higher import charges as part of the U.S.-China trade row.

* China’s state grains stockpiler Sinograin confirmed on Monday it will pay the additional 25 percent import tariff on the soybean cargo. That equates to about $6 million. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)