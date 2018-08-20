FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 2:50 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Chinese soymeal falls on Sino-U.S. trade talks, swine fever outbreaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) -

* China’s soymeal futures were down over 1.8 percent in early trade on Monday, their biggest daily drop since early June

* Prices fell as worries about the impact of the U.S.-China trade spat eased but concerns mounted over falling demand for livestock feed as China confirmed its third case of the deadly African swine fever

* The most actively traded soymeal futures on Dalian Commodity Exchange for delivery in January slid 1.85 percent to 3,176 yuan ($462.03) per tonne

* China and the United States said last week that the two sides will hold lower-level trade talks in late August, offering hope that they might resolve an escalating tariff war

* China reported another African swine fever outbreak over the weekend, the third in a month, stoking concerns on demand for the meat ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
