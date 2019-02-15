China says reached consensus on some key issues during U.S. trade talks

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - China and the United States reached a consensus in principle on some key issues during trade talks in Beijing, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

Both sides discussed topics including technology transfers, intellectual property protection, non-tariff barriers, services, agriculture and the trade balance, Xinhua said, following a week of talks in Beijing.

The two countries also had a detailed discussion on a memorandum of understanding on trade and economic issues, the report added, without giving details. (Reporting by Zhang Min and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)