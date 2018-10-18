FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 10:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

China asks WTO to set up panel to discuss U.S. steel, aluminium measures

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China has filed a request with the World Trade Organisation to establish an expert group to determine the legality of tariffs imposed by the United States on imports of steel and aluminium, the Ministry of Commerce said late on Thursday.

In a statement posted on its website, the ministry said the U.S. decision to adjust tariffs on imported steel and aluminium in March this year was an act of protectionism that seriously undermined multinational trade rules.

It said consultations with the United States under the WTO dispute settlement mechanism had failed to resolve China’s concerns, prompting it to ask for the expert group to be established.

Reporting by David Stanway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
