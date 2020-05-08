China, U.S. hold trade talks on implementation of signed phase one deal

May 7 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer held a phone call late on Thursday in which they spoke about U.S.-China trade, the U.S. government said in a statement.

The talk included the phase one agreement between the two countries signed earlier this year, the statement by the U.S. Treasury Department and Trade Representative’s office after the call said.

The two sides agreed there was “good progress” made to meet the phase one agreement and that they expect to meet the obligations under the deal, it said.

The talks come as tensions have flared up between Washington and Beijing in recent days over the origins of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)