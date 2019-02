BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - China and the United States began high level trade talks in Beijing on Thursday, state news agency Xinhua said.

The talks are being led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and will end on Friday, Xinhua said in a brief report. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Lusha Zhang)