China Vice Premier Liu will travel to U.S. for trade talks on Oct.10-11

SHANGHAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and top trade negotiator will be traveling to Washington for the next round of trade talks with the United States on Oct.10-11, China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Liu will meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the ministry said in a brief statement.

Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, China’s central bank Governor Yi Gang, and the National Development and Reform Commission’s deputy head Ning Jizhe will also attend the trade talks, according to the statement.