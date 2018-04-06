FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 2:15 PM / a day ago

Kudlow says U.S.-China trade talks are ongoing -Fox Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - There are ongoing talks on trade between the United States and China, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday but he did not specify at what level the negotiations were occurring.

“There are ongoing talks. I don’t want to name names, I don’t want to put anyone on the spot, there are ongoing talks. They’ll be back and forth, U.S. and Beijing, and so forth,” Kudlow told Fox Business Network.

However, in an earlier interview Bloomberg TV, Kudlow said discussions had not begun. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)


